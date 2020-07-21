All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
402 14TH AVE
Last updated June 14 2019 at 11:11 AM

402 14TH AVE

402 N 14th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

402 N 14th Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Wow! Remodeled Jax Beach apartment just 4 blocks to the ocean. Fenced backyard. Tile floors downstairs and carpet up. Inside laundry with washer/dryer unit. This is an end-unit with fully equipped kitchen. Sorry, no pets. ** Available 8/1**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 14TH AVE have any available units?
402 14TH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 402 14TH AVE have?
Some of 402 14TH AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 14TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
402 14TH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 14TH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 402 14TH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 402 14TH AVE offer parking?
No, 402 14TH AVE does not offer parking.
Does 402 14TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 14TH AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 14TH AVE have a pool?
No, 402 14TH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 402 14TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 402 14TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 402 14TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 14TH AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 402 14TH AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 14TH AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
