402 N 14th Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Jacksonville Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wow! Remodeled Jax Beach apartment just 4 blocks to the ocean. Fenced backyard. Tile floors downstairs and carpet up. Inside laundry with washer/dryer unit. This is an end-unit with fully equipped kitchen. Sorry, no pets. ** Available 8/1**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 402 14TH AVE have any available units?
402 14TH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 402 14TH AVE have?
Some of 402 14TH AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 14TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
402 14TH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.