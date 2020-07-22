Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
328 South 5th Street
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM
328 South 5th Street
328 5th St S
·
No Longer Available
Location
328 5th St S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
2 bedroom 1 bath, washer and dryer in unit. off street parking, large yard. 4 blocks from the beach
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 328 South 5th Street have any available units?
328 South 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville Beach, FL
.
What amenities does 328 South 5th Street have?
Some of 328 South 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 328 South 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
328 South 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 South 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 328 South 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach
.
Does 328 South 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 328 South 5th Street offers parking.
Does 328 South 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 328 South 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 South 5th Street have a pool?
No, 328 South 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 328 South 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 328 South 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 328 South 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 328 South 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 328 South 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 South 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
