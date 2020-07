Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

*COMING SOON 7/24/2020 * * NOTE: This is 321 SOUTH 10th St ** 2 bedroom, 1 bath triplex in Jacksonville Beach for rent! This location can't be beat! Walking distance from Jax Beach and Jax Beach Elementary. This unit has a nice neutral paint scheme throughout and ceramic tile flooring and a coin-operated community washer and dryer. Offers a shared fenced in backyard and more! Small pets will be considered. Utilities NOT included. Small pets under 30lbs considered.Non-Refundable Pet Fee (per pet): $300. Pet Rent: $15/mo per pet. Resident benefit package: $9.25/mo