Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:15 AM

305 South 5th Street

305 5th St S · No Longer Available
Location

305 5th St S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1940's Beach House/ in the Heart of Jax Beach
- 1940's Beach House/in the Heart of Jax Beach/5blocks to the ocean

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 South 5th Street have any available units?
305 South 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Is 305 South 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 South 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 South 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 305 South 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 305 South 5th Street offer parking?
No, 305 South 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 305 South 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 South 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 South 5th Street have a pool?
No, 305 South 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 305 South 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 305 South 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 South 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 South 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 South 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 South 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

