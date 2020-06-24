All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

2219 1ST ST S

2219 1st St South · No Longer Available
Location

2219 1st St South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 1ST ST S have any available units?
2219 1ST ST S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Is 2219 1ST ST S currently offering any rent specials?
2219 1ST ST S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 1ST ST S pet-friendly?
No, 2219 1ST ST S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 2219 1ST ST S offer parking?
No, 2219 1ST ST S does not offer parking.
Does 2219 1ST ST S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2219 1ST ST S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 1ST ST S have a pool?
No, 2219 1ST ST S does not have a pool.
Does 2219 1ST ST S have accessible units?
No, 2219 1ST ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 1ST ST S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2219 1ST ST S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2219 1ST ST S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2219 1ST ST S does not have units with air conditioning.
