Jacksonville Beach, FL
2114 GAIL AVE
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:25 PM

2114 GAIL AVE

2114 Gail Avenue · (904) 591-2709
Location

2114 Gail Avenue, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
This Three Level Home is just steps to the Atlantic and has a Pool (maintenance taken care of by association)! Desirable South JAX Beach, Freshly Painted Interior, Concrete Block construction with a Wide Open Floor Plan. Stunning wood floors. 3 generously sized bedrooms, each with their own bath. An additional 1/2 Bath for Guests. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite and SS Appliances. 3 Balconies to enjoy the coastal breezes. Master oasis with dual closets, Jacuzzi Whirlpool and Stone Rain Shower. 2nd Master Bedroom with 2 California Closets and attached bath. 1st Floor Guest Suite with living/dining combo and private bedroom and bath. **One car garage allows parking for 2 CARS ONLY**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 GAIL AVE have any available units?
2114 GAIL AVE has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2114 GAIL AVE have?
Some of 2114 GAIL AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2114 GAIL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2114 GAIL AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 GAIL AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2114 GAIL AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 2114 GAIL AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2114 GAIL AVE offers parking.
Does 2114 GAIL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2114 GAIL AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 GAIL AVE have a pool?
Yes, 2114 GAIL AVE has a pool.
Does 2114 GAIL AVE have accessible units?
No, 2114 GAIL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 GAIL AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2114 GAIL AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2114 GAIL AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2114 GAIL AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
