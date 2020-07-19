2114 GAIL AVE

Amenities

This Three Level Home is just steps to the Atlantic and has a Pool (maintenance taken care of by association)! Desirable South JAX Beach, Freshly Painted Interior, Concrete Block construction with a Wide Open Floor Plan. Stunning wood floors. 3 generously sized bedrooms, each with their own bath. An additional 1/2 Bath for Guests. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite and SS Appliances. 3 Balconies to enjoy the coastal breezes. Master oasis with dual closets, Jacuzzi Whirlpool and Stone Rain Shower. 2nd Master Bedroom with 2 California Closets and attached bath. 1st Floor Guest Suite with living/dining combo and private bedroom and bath. **One car garage allows parking for 2 CARS ONLY**