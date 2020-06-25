All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
20 1ST ST S
Last updated September 1 2019 at 10:54 AM

20 1ST ST S

20 1st St South · No Longer Available
Location

20 1st St South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

ceiling fan
some paid utils
microwave
range
refrigerator
Lovely Studio in a great location. Hop on your bike or walk down to Jacksonville Beach events! Located across the street from Joe's Crab Shack. Water Included in Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 1ST ST S have any available units?
20 1ST ST S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 20 1ST ST S have?
Some of 20 1ST ST S's amenities include ceiling fan, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 1ST ST S currently offering any rent specials?
20 1ST ST S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 1ST ST S pet-friendly?
No, 20 1ST ST S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 20 1ST ST S offer parking?
No, 20 1ST ST S does not offer parking.
Does 20 1ST ST S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 1ST ST S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 1ST ST S have a pool?
No, 20 1ST ST S does not have a pool.
Does 20 1ST ST S have accessible units?
No, 20 1ST ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 20 1ST ST S have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 1ST ST S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 1ST ST S have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 1ST ST S does not have units with air conditioning.
