Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan some paid utils range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

JAX BEACH 1ST FLR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From Beach and 3rd, north on 3rd, right on 11th Ave to 182, just past 2nd St. 1 BR, 1 BA, living room, kitchen (R/R/DW), CHA, tile throughout, common coin-operated W/D, approx. 500 sf, may consider cat w/NRPF, ELECTRIC & WATER INCLUDED IN RENT, 400 ft from the ocean, close to shopping and dining, $1200 sec dep, 1 yr lease, [OT dsw] avail 3/1