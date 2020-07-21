All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Find more places like 1795 1st Street S. #C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
1795 1st Street S. #C
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:37 PM

1795 1st Street S. #C

1795 1st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1795 1st Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1795 1st Street S. #C Available 11/01/19 Beach Townhome- Steps from the Sand and Ocean View! - Newly remodeled beach home. Remodel includes: new kitchen with large center island, Quartz counter tops, all new appliances, new lighting. 3 new bathrooms...2 walk-in showers with rain heads, 1 large soaking tub, new vanities and toilets, upgraded lighting. All new luxury Vinyl Plank floors throughout. New Paint, new water heater, new central air conditioning, new windows and sliding doors, new garage door opener, new roof and insulation. Ground floor has 1 bedroom, full bath, laundry and garage. Second floor has kitchen, living room, half bath, and balcony. Third floor has two bedrooms with Jack & Jill bath. One room has a small view of the ocean and the other has a balcony. Located a block off the ocean in South Jax Bch.

(RLNE2602525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1795 1st Street S. #C have any available units?
1795 1st Street S. #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1795 1st Street S. #C have?
Some of 1795 1st Street S. #C's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1795 1st Street S. #C currently offering any rent specials?
1795 1st Street S. #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1795 1st Street S. #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1795 1st Street S. #C is pet friendly.
Does 1795 1st Street S. #C offer parking?
Yes, 1795 1st Street S. #C offers parking.
Does 1795 1st Street S. #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1795 1st Street S. #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1795 1st Street S. #C have a pool?
No, 1795 1st Street S. #C does not have a pool.
Does 1795 1st Street S. #C have accessible units?
No, 1795 1st Street S. #C does not have accessible units.
Does 1795 1st Street S. #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1795 1st Street S. #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1795 1st Street S. #C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1795 1st Street S. #C has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Similar Pages

Jacksonville Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsJacksonville Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Jacksonville Beach Apartments with BalconiesJacksonville Beach Apartments with Parking
Jacksonville Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GASt. Augustine Shores, FL
Butler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville