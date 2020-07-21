Amenities

1795 1st Street S. #C Available 11/01/19 Beach Townhome- Steps from the Sand and Ocean View! - Newly remodeled beach home. Remodel includes: new kitchen with large center island, Quartz counter tops, all new appliances, new lighting. 3 new bathrooms...2 walk-in showers with rain heads, 1 large soaking tub, new vanities and toilets, upgraded lighting. All new luxury Vinyl Plank floors throughout. New Paint, new water heater, new central air conditioning, new windows and sliding doors, new garage door opener, new roof and insulation. Ground floor has 1 bedroom, full bath, laundry and garage. Second floor has kitchen, living room, half bath, and balcony. Third floor has two bedrooms with Jack & Jill bath. One room has a small view of the ocean and the other has a balcony. Located a block off the ocean in South Jax Bch.



(RLNE2602525)