Jacksonville Beach, FL
1701 THE GREENS WAY
Last updated September 22 2019 at 11:19 AM

1701 THE GREENS WAY

1701 the Greens Way · No Longer Available
Location

1701 the Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 1 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 THE GREENS WAY have any available units?
1701 THE GREENS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Is 1701 THE GREENS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1701 THE GREENS WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 THE GREENS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1701 THE GREENS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 1701 THE GREENS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1701 THE GREENS WAY does offer parking.
Does 1701 THE GREENS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 THE GREENS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 THE GREENS WAY have a pool?
No, 1701 THE GREENS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1701 THE GREENS WAY have accessible units?
No, 1701 THE GREENS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 THE GREENS WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 THE GREENS WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 THE GREENS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 THE GREENS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
