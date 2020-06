Amenities

1655 The Greensway 2822 Available 07/01/20 Nice 2/2 second floor condo for rent in The Palms at Jacksonville Beach- $1600 - Newly upgraded second Story Palms at Marsh Landing Condo. Split floor plan feature this 2/2 has a newer HVAC, washer/dryer in unit and a small screened in tiled screened balcony. Kitchen/living area combo with all tiles. Kitchen is upgraded with nice cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Comes with a detached one car garage. Minutes to freeway, shopping and Beach. Living room and bedrooms equipped with ceiling fans.



Reservation Fee equal to Security Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. Along with Lease Preparation Fee of $125 in order to reserve property.



