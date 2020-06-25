All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Find more places like 1480 Blue Heron Lane E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
1480 Blue Heron Lane E
Last updated May 31 2019 at 3:49 PM

1480 Blue Heron Lane E

1480 Blue Heron Lane North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1480 Blue Heron Lane North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautifully maintained 4BR/4BA all Brick home, in gated community with easy access to JTB and minutes to the beach. Open floor plan for easy family living. Ceramic tile, hardwood floors,vaulted and tray ceilings. Master BR with French doors to enclosed patio. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and prep island that overlooking family room. Formal dining and living room 2 car side entry garage. Cute, private yard that you can admire from the stunning Florida room that is fully enclosed. Great community with amenities that include sparkling swimming pool, tennis courts and children's play area.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1480 Blue Heron Lane E have any available units?
1480 Blue Heron Lane E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1480 Blue Heron Lane E have?
Some of 1480 Blue Heron Lane E's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1480 Blue Heron Lane E currently offering any rent specials?
1480 Blue Heron Lane E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1480 Blue Heron Lane E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1480 Blue Heron Lane E is pet friendly.
Does 1480 Blue Heron Lane E offer parking?
Yes, 1480 Blue Heron Lane E offers parking.
Does 1480 Blue Heron Lane E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1480 Blue Heron Lane E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1480 Blue Heron Lane E have a pool?
Yes, 1480 Blue Heron Lane E has a pool.
Does 1480 Blue Heron Lane E have accessible units?
No, 1480 Blue Heron Lane E does not have accessible units.
Does 1480 Blue Heron Lane E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1480 Blue Heron Lane E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1480 Blue Heron Lane E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1480 Blue Heron Lane E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Similar Pages

Jacksonville Beach 1 BedroomsJacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJacksonville Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Jacksonville Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville