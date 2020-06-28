1431 2ND ST N

1431 North 2nd Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Jacksonville Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beach Living! One block from the beach, inground pool, pavered deck around the pool, fenced in, covered wooden deck, wood floors, spacious, open kitchen, washer, dryer, garage. Enjoy the salt air and short walk to the beach.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
