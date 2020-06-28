All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
1431 2ND ST N
1431 2ND ST N

1431 North 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1431 North 2nd Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beach Living! One block from the beach, inground pool, pavered deck around the pool, fenced in, covered wooden deck, wood floors, spacious, open kitchen, washer, dryer, garage. Enjoy the salt air and short walk to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 2ND ST N have any available units?
1431 2ND ST N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1431 2ND ST N have?
Some of 1431 2ND ST N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 2ND ST N currently offering any rent specials?
1431 2ND ST N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 2ND ST N pet-friendly?
No, 1431 2ND ST N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 1431 2ND ST N offer parking?
Yes, 1431 2ND ST N offers parking.
Does 1431 2ND ST N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1431 2ND ST N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 2ND ST N have a pool?
Yes, 1431 2ND ST N has a pool.
Does 1431 2ND ST N have accessible units?
No, 1431 2ND ST N does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 2ND ST N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 2ND ST N has units with dishwashers.
Does 1431 2ND ST N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1431 2ND ST N does not have units with air conditioning.
