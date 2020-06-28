1431 2ND ST N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beach Living! One block from the beach, inground pool, pavered deck around the pool, fenced in, covered wooden deck, wood floors, spacious, open kitchen, washer, dryer, garage. Enjoy the salt air and short walk to the beach.