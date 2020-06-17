All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Find more places like 131 14TH AVE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
131 14TH AVE S
Last updated April 6 2020 at 10:08 PM

131 14TH AVE S

131 14th Avenue South · (904) 545-6911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

131 14th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Oceanview Townhouse, 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Remodeled Kitchen and Baths, Kitchen features Prep Island, White Cabinetry, Quartz Counters, Bosch Stainless Steel Appliances, French Door Refrigerator, 3 Tray Dishwasher, Large Pantry, Open Concept Kitchen Family Room. Family room features Stone Floors, Vaulted Ceilings & Ocean views, Remodeled Master Bath with His/Her vanities, Tower Storage, Quartz Counters, Glass Tile Shower, Rainfall Shower, Towel Warmer, Master Suite has private balcony & wood floors, 2 other Bedroom Suites, Private Elevator, Oversized 2 car garage fits 2 Extended SUV's. Abundant Storage, Washer/Dryer Included. Whole House Water Purifier, Concrete Construction, Steel Roof. Large Front & Side Yards with multiple palms, landscape lighting & fence. Lawn Care Included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 14TH AVE S have any available units?
131 14TH AVE S has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 131 14TH AVE S have?
Some of 131 14TH AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 14TH AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
131 14TH AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 14TH AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 131 14TH AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 131 14TH AVE S offer parking?
Yes, 131 14TH AVE S does offer parking.
Does 131 14TH AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 14TH AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 14TH AVE S have a pool?
No, 131 14TH AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 131 14TH AVE S have accessible units?
No, 131 14TH AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 131 14TH AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 14TH AVE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 14TH AVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 14TH AVE S does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 131 14TH AVE S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Similar Pages

Jacksonville Beach 1 BedroomsJacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJacksonville Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Jacksonville Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity