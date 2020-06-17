131 14TH AVE S

Amenities
Oceanview Townhouse, 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Remodeled Kitchen and Baths, Kitchen features Prep Island, White Cabinetry, Quartz Counters, Bosch Stainless Steel Appliances, French Door Refrigerator, 3 Tray Dishwasher, Large Pantry, Open Concept Kitchen Family Room. Family room features Stone Floors, Vaulted Ceilings & Ocean views, Remodeled Master Bath with His/Her vanities, Tower Storage, Quartz Counters, Glass Tile Shower, Rainfall Shower, Towel Warmer, Master Suite has private balcony & wood floors, 2 other Bedroom Suites, Private Elevator, Oversized 2 car garage fits 2 Extended SUV's. Abundant Storage, Washer/Dryer Included. Whole House Water Purifier, Concrete Construction, Steel Roof. Large Front & Side Yards with multiple palms, landscape lighting & fence. Lawn Care Included in rent.