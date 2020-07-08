123 18th Avenue North - E

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Available June 1st, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is one of five units located in a 1937 classic beach house. The kitchen has new white shaker cabinets and black granite counter tops. Adjacent to the kitchen is the laundry room/pantry, with hook-up for full-size washer and dryer and lots of shelves to store your grocery items. Apartment has window unit air/heat, good closets, re-piped plumbing and a dedicated on-site tandem parking spot (fits 2 cars) in front of the unit. This apartment is only 100 yards from the beach entrance that has additional public parking, a wide wooden walkway, showers and facilities. It is also only a 15-minute walk/5 minute bike ride to both the Atlantic/Neptune Beaches Town Center and Downtown Jacksonville Beach bars/restaurants. VERY PET FRIENDLY - NO PET FEES. If interested, please call or text Glenn at (904) 274-0924 or send an email to SpencerCaseyHoldings@gmail.com.

5 unit, 1-story property with 2 buildings 1/2 block from the beach. Front building is a duplex; back unit is triplex. Has parking for 9 cars on site. Completely renovated in 2018.