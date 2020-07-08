All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Find more places like 123 18th Avenue North - E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
123 18th Avenue North - E
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:10 PM

123 18th Avenue North - E

123 18th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

123 18th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Available June 1st, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is one of five units located in a 1937 classic beach house. The kitchen has new white shaker cabinets and black granite counter tops. Adjacent to the kitchen is the laundry room/pantry, with hook-up for full-size washer and dryer and lots of shelves to store your grocery items. Apartment has window unit air/heat, good closets, re-piped plumbing and a dedicated on-site tandem parking spot (fits 2 cars) in front of the unit. This apartment is only 100 yards from the beach entrance that has additional public parking, a wide wooden walkway, showers and facilities. It is also only a 15-minute walk/5 minute bike ride to both the Atlantic/Neptune Beaches Town Center and Downtown Jacksonville Beach bars/restaurants. VERY PET FRIENDLY - NO PET FEES. If interested, please call or text Glenn at (904) 274-0924 or send an email to SpencerCaseyHoldings@gmail.com.
5 unit, 1-story property with 2 buildings 1/2 block from the beach. Front building is a duplex; back unit is triplex. Has parking for 9 cars on site. Completely renovated in 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 18th Avenue North - E have any available units?
123 18th Avenue North - E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 123 18th Avenue North - E have?
Some of 123 18th Avenue North - E's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 18th Avenue North - E currently offering any rent specials?
123 18th Avenue North - E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 18th Avenue North - E pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 18th Avenue North - E is pet friendly.
Does 123 18th Avenue North - E offer parking?
Yes, 123 18th Avenue North - E offers parking.
Does 123 18th Avenue North - E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 18th Avenue North - E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 18th Avenue North - E have a pool?
No, 123 18th Avenue North - E does not have a pool.
Does 123 18th Avenue North - E have accessible units?
No, 123 18th Avenue North - E does not have accessible units.
Does 123 18th Avenue North - E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 18th Avenue North - E has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 18th Avenue North - E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 123 18th Avenue North - E has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Similar Pages

Jacksonville Beach 1 BedroomsJacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJacksonville Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Jacksonville Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville