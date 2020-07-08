123 18th Avenue North - E

Amenities
Available June 1st, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is one of five units located in a 1937 classic beach house. The kitchen has new white shaker cabinets and black granite counter tops. Adjacent to the kitchen is the laundry room/pantry, with hook-up for full-size washer and dryer and lots of shelves to store your grocery items. Apartment has window unit air/heat, good closets, re-piped plumbing and a dedicated on-site tandem parking spot (fits 2 cars) in front of the unit. This apartment is only 100 yards from the beach entrance that has additional public parking, a wide wooden walkway, showers and facilities. It is also only a 15-minute walk/5 minute bike ride to both the Atlantic/Neptune Beaches Town Center and Downtown Jacksonville Beach bars/restaurants. VERY PET FRIENDLY - NO PET FEES. If interested, please call or text Glenn at (904) 274-0924 or send an email to SpencerCaseyHoldings@gmail.com.
5 unit, 1-story property with 2 buildings 1/2 block from the beach. Front building is a duplex; back unit is triplex. Has parking for 9 cars on site. Completely renovated in 2018.