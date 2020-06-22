All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Find more places like 1225 15TH AVE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
1225 15TH AVE N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1225 15TH AVE N

1225 15th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1225 15th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
12 blocks to the Beach, nice neighborhood setting close to schools, eateries, Beach Blvd & Atl. Blvd. Large den and screened porch Fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 15TH AVE N have any available units?
1225 15TH AVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1225 15TH AVE N have?
Some of 1225 15TH AVE N's amenities include patio / balcony, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 15TH AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
1225 15TH AVE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 15TH AVE N pet-friendly?
No, 1225 15TH AVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 1225 15TH AVE N offer parking?
No, 1225 15TH AVE N does not offer parking.
Does 1225 15TH AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 15TH AVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 15TH AVE N have a pool?
No, 1225 15TH AVE N does not have a pool.
Does 1225 15TH AVE N have accessible units?
No, 1225 15TH AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 15TH AVE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 15TH AVE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 15TH AVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 15TH AVE N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Similar Pages

Jacksonville Beach 1 BedroomsJacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJacksonville Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Jacksonville Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville