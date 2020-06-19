All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
1218 SEABREEZE AVE
1218 SEABREEZE AVE

1218 Seabreeze Avenue · (904) 349-1257
Location

1218 Seabreeze Avenue, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2681 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
**AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020**Charming Jacksonville Beach POOL HOME!This 4 bedroom,2.5 bathroom home boasts almost 2,700 sq ft. of living space.Have a spacious living room.Well equipped kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.Eat in dinette area located right off kitchen. Laundry room with washer/dryer connections,spare refrigerator for tenants to use and plenty of additional cabinet storage space.Half bathroom located downstairs.This home has a nice formal dining room with bay window as well.Upstairs you have all 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.Master bedroom has nice walk-in closet with upgraded shelving.Master bathroom has been completely remodeled with a beautiful glass shower,full tiled wall,free standing tub and new dual vanity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 SEABREEZE AVE have any available units?
1218 SEABREEZE AVE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1218 SEABREEZE AVE have?
Some of 1218 SEABREEZE AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 SEABREEZE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1218 SEABREEZE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 SEABREEZE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1218 SEABREEZE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 1218 SEABREEZE AVE offer parking?
No, 1218 SEABREEZE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1218 SEABREEZE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 SEABREEZE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 SEABREEZE AVE have a pool?
Yes, 1218 SEABREEZE AVE has a pool.
Does 1218 SEABREEZE AVE have accessible units?
No, 1218 SEABREEZE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 SEABREEZE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 SEABREEZE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1218 SEABREEZE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1218 SEABREEZE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
