1218 SEABREEZE AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

**AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020**Charming Jacksonville Beach POOL HOME!This 4 bedroom,2.5 bathroom home boasts almost 2,700 sq ft. of living space.Have a spacious living room.Well equipped kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.Eat in dinette area located right off kitchen. Laundry room with washer/dryer connections,spare refrigerator for tenants to use and plenty of additional cabinet storage space.Half bathroom located downstairs.This home has a nice formal dining room with bay window as well.Upstairs you have all 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.Master bedroom has nice walk-in closet with upgraded shelving.Master bathroom has been completely remodeled with a beautiful glass shower,full tiled wall,free standing tub and new dual vanity.