1014 PENMAN RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Nicely renovated Jacksonville Beach home for rent! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features just over 1,600 sq. ft. of living space. Stunning kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and wine fridge! Spacious living room and separate formal dining room. Completely redone master bathroom with dual sinks and walk-in shower with floor to ceiling tiled walls. Beautiful plantation shutters throughout the home. Washer/dryer included. Nice deck located out back as well! Fully fenced in yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except gas. Gas is included. Lawncare is also included in the rental. *Ice maker/ water dispenser on refrigerator do not work and will be rented ''As-Is''.