Jacksonville Beach, FL
1014 PENMAN RD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:16 AM

1014 PENMAN RD

1014 Penman Road · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Penman Road, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Unit Amenities
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nicely renovated Jacksonville Beach home for rent! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features just over 1,600 sq. ft. of living space. Stunning kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and wine fridge! Spacious living room and separate formal dining room. Completely redone master bathroom with dual sinks and walk-in shower with floor to ceiling tiled walls. Beautiful plantation shutters throughout the home. Washer/dryer included. Nice deck located out back as well! Fully fenced in yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except gas. Gas is included. Lawncare is also included in the rental. *Ice maker/ water dispenser on refrigerator do not work and will be rented ''As-Is''.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 PENMAN RD have any available units?
1014 PENMAN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1014 PENMAN RD have?
Some of 1014 PENMAN RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 PENMAN RD currently offering any rent specials?
1014 PENMAN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 PENMAN RD pet-friendly?
No, 1014 PENMAN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 1014 PENMAN RD offer parking?
No, 1014 PENMAN RD does not offer parking.
Does 1014 PENMAN RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 PENMAN RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 PENMAN RD have a pool?
No, 1014 PENMAN RD does not have a pool.
Does 1014 PENMAN RD have accessible units?
No, 1014 PENMAN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 PENMAN RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 PENMAN RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 PENMAN RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1014 PENMAN RD does not have units with air conditioning.

