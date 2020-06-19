All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

1005 1st Ave N - 2

1005 1st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1005 1st Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
washer/dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 1st Ave N - 2 have any available units?
1005 1st Ave N - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Is 1005 1st Ave N - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1005 1st Ave N - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 1st Ave N - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1005 1st Ave N - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 1005 1st Ave N - 2 offer parking?
No, 1005 1st Ave N - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1005 1st Ave N - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1005 1st Ave N - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 1st Ave N - 2 have a pool?
No, 1005 1st Ave N - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1005 1st Ave N - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1005 1st Ave N - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 1st Ave N - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 1st Ave N - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 1st Ave N - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 1st Ave N - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
