5684 Timberlane Road

Quiet, country living is what you find in this 4 bedrooms /1.5 bathrooms brick home in Bascom, located on Highway 2, only a few miles from the Florida/Georgia border. Extra savings here - well water means no monthly water bill. From the large front porch to the expansive yard, you will love coming home each night. As you walk in the front door, you will find a split floor plan with hardwood and vinyl throughout. The living room is long with plenty of room for your furniture and maybe even a gaming area. The kitchen is open to the dining room and naturally flows into the hallway to the nice-sized bedrooms. Comes with stove, refrigerator, 3 A/C window units, gas space heaters and outside laundry room with plenty of storage space! If you are not on it now, please visit our website at AustinTylerCo.com to view our Preview Video, if available, for an exclusive look at the inside of this property and others.



**STATUS: Available Now

**PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home

**LEASE TERM: One Year Lease

**INCLUDED IN RENT: Just This Great Property

**ANIMAL RESTRICTIONS: Some animals considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit and $29 non-refundable Animal Application per animal. Must be at least 9 months old and housebroken. No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds are allowed.

**RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED: No, but Highly Recommended

**AREA INFORMATION: Very Rural – Definitely Country Living

**SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Not Available for This Property

**SQUARE FEET UNDER AIR: Undetermined

**HEAT/AIR SOURCE: Central Electric, Gas Space Heaters

**APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Refrigerator, and 3 A/C Window Units

**LAUNDRY HOOK-UPS: Hook-ups Available

**UTILITY PROVIDERS: Well, Septic, and West Florida Electric

**FLOORING: Hardwood and Vinyl

**PARKING: Driveway

**PATIO/PORCH: Front Porch

**ADDITIONAL OUTSIDE STORAGE: Large Storage Room

**YARD: Extra Large Parcel

**SMOKING: No Smoking Permitted Inside

**PERMITTED VEHICLES: Up to 2-ton passenger vehicle(s)

**YEAR BUILT: 1963

**LEASE-TO-PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available for This Property



**VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS: Locate the property you would like to see on our site at AustinTylerCo.com and select “Schedule a Viewing” to use our automated system. To receive a link to schedule on your mobile phone or to speak with a live person 24/7, call the phone number displayed in the listing photo and choose option 1.

**SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AVAILABILITY: Coming soon!

**APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: Locate the property you would like to apply for on our site at AustinTylerCo.com and select “Apply Now.” Please note that there is a non-refundable application fee of $49 per adult who will live in the property. Once we receive your application and all needed documents from you, the processing time is 2 to 3 business days. Please do not apply if anyone has been evicted in the past 5 years, has claimed bankruptcy in the last 3 years or has open bankruptcies, or owes a balance to previous Landlords.



**All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.