4605 Highway 273

This lovely 3/2 brick home in Graceville with an attached garage sits on nearly an acre and is so conveniently located. The kitchen is striking – granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, smooth-top stove, nice cabinets, and attractive glass-tile backsplash. Spacious living room adjacent to the kitchen and dining areas. Both bathrooms are well-done with high-end fixtures and a large walk-in shower in the master. The bedrooms are spacious with nice sized closets. Hardwood and tile flooring throughout the home. Comes with all appliances you need: stove, refrigerator, and microvent. Energy-efficient heat pump and double-pane windows. Water source is well water. This home will go quickly, so make an appointment to see it today! If you are not on it now, please visit our website at AustinTylerCo.com to view our Preview Video, if available, for an exclusive look at the inside of this property and others.



**STATUS: Available Now

**PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home

**LEASE TERM: One Year Lease

**INCLUDED IN RENT: Just This Great Property

**ANIMAL RESTRICTIONS: Some animals considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit and $29 non-refundable Animal Application per animal. Must be at least 9 months old and housebroken. No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds are allowed.

**RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED: No, but Highly Recommended

**AREA INFORMATION: Rural, Not Far from Dothan and Graceville

**SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Not Available for This Property

**SQUARE FEET UNDER AIR: 1,046

**HEAT/AIR SOURCE: Energy-Efficient Heat Pump

**APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Smooth-Top Stove, Refrigerator, and Microvent

**LAUNDRY HOOK-UPS: Hook-ups available

**UTILITY PROVIDERS: West Florida Electric for Electricity, Waste Pro for Garbage

**FLOORING: Hardwood and Tile

**PARKING: One-Car Garage and Driveway

**PATIO/PORCH: Covered Front Entrance

**ADDITIONAL OUTSIDE STORAGE: Not Available for This Property

**YARD: Extra Large Parcel – Almost an Acre

**SMOKING: No Smoking Permitted Inside

**PERMITTED VEHICLES: Up to 2-ton passenger vehicle(s)

**YEAR BUILT: 1986

**LEASE-TO-PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available for This Property



**VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS: Locate the property you would like to see on our site at AustinTylerCo.com and select “Schedule a Viewing” to use our automated system. To receive a link to schedule on your mobile phone or to speak with a live person 24/7, call the phone number displayed in the listing photo and choose option 1.

**SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AVAILABILITY: Coming soon!

**APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: Locate the property you would like to apply for on our site at AustinTylerCo.com and select “Apply Now.” Please note that there is a non-refundable application fee of $49 per adult who will live in the property. Once we receive your application and all needed documents from you, the processing time is 1 to 2 business days. Please do not apply if anyone has been evicted in the past 5 years, has claimed bankruptcy in the last 3 years or has open bankruptcies, or owes a balance to previous Landlords.



**All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.