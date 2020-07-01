All apartments in Ives Estates
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

422 NE 210th Circle Ter

422 Northeast 210th Terrace · (786) 356-4400
Location

422 Northeast 210th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL 33179
California Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
COZY & BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOMS TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO IN A VERY NICE COMMUNITY, REMODELED WOOD FLOORS . WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, ASSIGNED PARKING STEPS FROM YOUR DOOR. GATED COMMUNITY, ALL AGES WELCOME, PET FRIENDLY, 24 HRS SECURITY, POOL & JACUZZI. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO AVENTURA SHOPS, HIGHWAYS, BEACHES AND GREAT SCHOOLS. PROPERTY AVAILABLE TO SEE NOW BUT MOVE IN AUGUST 1ST. Please send Proof of income to prove you are able to pay the rent. It could be your latest 3 pay stubs or bank statements, credit report, plus your ID., association doesn’t allow any criminal backgrounds. 3 months to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 NE 210th Circle Ter have any available units?
422 NE 210th Circle Ter has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 422 NE 210th Circle Ter have?
Some of 422 NE 210th Circle Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 NE 210th Circle Ter currently offering any rent specials?
422 NE 210th Circle Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 NE 210th Circle Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 422 NE 210th Circle Ter is pet friendly.
Does 422 NE 210th Circle Ter offer parking?
Yes, 422 NE 210th Circle Ter offers parking.
Does 422 NE 210th Circle Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 NE 210th Circle Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 NE 210th Circle Ter have a pool?
Yes, 422 NE 210th Circle Ter has a pool.
Does 422 NE 210th Circle Ter have accessible units?
No, 422 NE 210th Circle Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 422 NE 210th Circle Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 NE 210th Circle Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 NE 210th Circle Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 NE 210th Circle Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
