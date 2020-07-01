422 NE 210th Circle Ter

Amenities

COZY & BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOMS TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO IN A VERY NICE COMMUNITY, REMODELED WOOD FLOORS . WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, ASSIGNED PARKING STEPS FROM YOUR DOOR. GATED COMMUNITY, ALL AGES WELCOME, PET FRIENDLY, 24 HRS SECURITY, POOL & JACUZZI. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO AVENTURA SHOPS, HIGHWAYS, BEACHES AND GREAT SCHOOLS. PROPERTY AVAILABLE TO SEE NOW BUT MOVE IN AUGUST 1ST. Please send Proof of income to prove you are able to pay the rent. It could be your latest 3 pay stubs or bank statements, credit report, plus your ID., association doesn’t allow any criminal backgrounds. 3 months to move in.