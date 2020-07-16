All apartments in Ives Estates
Find more places like 21315 Northeast 8th Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ives Estates, FL
/
21315 Northeast 8th Court
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:50 AM

21315 Northeast 8th Court

21315 Northeast 8th Court · (305) 528-5387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ives Estates
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

21315 Northeast 8th Court, Ives Estates, FL 33179

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,590

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1315 Northeast 8th Court, Miami, FL 33179 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. DESCRIPTION - 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse (1040 SQFT) located in Sierra Ridge Condo. Washer/dryer inside. Community pool. Pets welcome restrictions apply 20 lbs. Association approval 3 to 4 weeks. REQUIREMENTS - 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN. Minimum household income $3975 per month. No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report. Good background. CONTACT INFO - To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10820404. [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3611612 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21315 Northeast 8th Court have any available units?
21315 Northeast 8th Court has a unit available for $1,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 21315 Northeast 8th Court currently offering any rent specials?
21315 Northeast 8th Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21315 Northeast 8th Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 21315 Northeast 8th Court is pet friendly.
Does 21315 Northeast 8th Court offer parking?
No, 21315 Northeast 8th Court does not offer parking.
Does 21315 Northeast 8th Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21315 Northeast 8th Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21315 Northeast 8th Court have a pool?
Yes, 21315 Northeast 8th Court has a pool.
Does 21315 Northeast 8th Court have accessible units?
No, 21315 Northeast 8th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 21315 Northeast 8th Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 21315 Northeast 8th Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21315 Northeast 8th Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 21315 Northeast 8th Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 21315 Northeast 8th Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ives Estates 2 BedroomsIves Estates Apartments with GymsIves Estates Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Ives Estates Apartments with ParkingIves Estates Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Miramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLGreenacres, FLEl Portal, FLRichmond West, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

California Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity