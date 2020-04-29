All apartments in Ives Estates
Ives Estates, FL
20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1
20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1

20554 NE 2nd Ct · (305) 755-2905
Location

20554 NE 2nd Ct, Ives Estates, FL 33179
Andover Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1657 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
NEW WONDERFUL TOWNHOUSE READY FOR RENT - VIA VENTURA ALHAMBRA - 2019. Unique 3 Bed + Great Room + 2.5 Baths in MIAMI. Lake View. New Kitchen fully equipped, blinds on all windows, built-out closets, 2 Cars Parking Space in front entrance. Garage inside unit. Ceramic/Tile in First Floor and in Second Floor. New Stainless Steal appliances. You will love live in this New Lennar Community. Amenities will be ready in mids 2020. Hurry it wont last. Super close to Aventura Mall, minutes to the beach and super well located near major highways. Close to Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale Airport. Gated community. Quite and friendly neighborhood. Attach requirements to submit an offer.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1 have any available units?
20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1 have?
Some of 20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1 does offer parking.
Does 20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1 has a pool.
Does 20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1 has units with air conditioning.
