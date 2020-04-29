20554 Northeast 2nd Court - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

NEW WONDERFUL TOWNHOUSE READY FOR RENT - VIA VENTURA ALHAMBRA - 2019. Unique 3 Bed + Great Room + 2.5 Baths in MIAMI. Lake View. New Kitchen fully equipped, blinds on all windows, built-out closets, 2 Cars Parking Space in front entrance. Garage inside unit. Ceramic/Tile in First Floor and in Second Floor. New Stainless Steal appliances. You will love live in this New Lennar Community. Amenities will be ready in mids 2020. Hurry it wont last. Super close to Aventura Mall, minutes to the beach and super well located near major highways. Close to Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale Airport. Gated community. Quite and friendly neighborhood. Attach requirements to submit an offer.

