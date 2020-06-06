Apartment List
/
FL
/
islamorada village of islands
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:05 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
119 Cortez Drive
119 Cortez Drive, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1 Bedroom 1 bath Condo available June 1st for long term lease. Fully Furnished, Screened balcony, Garage underneath Unit for 1 car or storage of Kayaks/paddleboards. Application required, Background check & employment Verification. No Pets Per HOA.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
87200 Overseas Highway
87200 Overseas Highway, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1381 sqft
Islamorada Executive Bay Club ...Waterfront townhouse, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, plus loft. Amazing views of the bay. Gorgeous sunset views from the open balcony overlooking the bay. Steps away from the pool and clubhouse. Mile Marker 87.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
169 Plantation Drive
169 Plantation Drive, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2128 sqft
Deep waters Canal front -ocean side -beautiful single family home Over 2000 sq feet of living space -Offers 2 large bedrooms 2 full baths plus a loft that sleep 3 kids Open lay out - Open living room & dining room - large open kitchen -

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
88500 Overseas Hwy
88500 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
Studio
$1,600
398 sqft
Beautiful Studio fully furnished and equipped in Summersea Condo. Units comes with a built in Murphy bed which really opens up the space.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
213 Tollgate Boulevard
213 Tollgate Boulevard, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1750 sqft
''BEAUTIFUL BAYFRONT PROPERTY!!!!'' Fully furnished, 1 story offering 3bd/2ba. The house can sleep up to 10. There is a 1/1 guest suite attached which does have its own seperate and private access with full kitchen and bath.

1 of 13

Last updated March 20 at 05:29am
1 Unit Available
88181 Old Highway
88181 Old Highway, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
2000 sqft
Neatly appointed 3BR/2BA Condo in Coral Harbour Club located at Mile Marker 88 on the oceanside, and arguably one of the most exclusive condominium communities in Islamorada.
Results within 5 miles of Islamorada, Village of Islands

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
60 Central Avenue
60 Central Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
824 sqft
Ideal for your vacation. Beautiful, Peaceful, Private Key''s Rustic house, on stills, surrounded by trees. It feels like a cabin in the mountains, however you'll have a partial view of the Bay from the screened front porch.Enjoy beautiful Sunsets.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
94220 Overseas Highway
94220 Overseas Hwy, Tavernier, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1457 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome offers a private ground floor entrance, open living space with high ceilings, tons of closets, new waterproof flooring, many private screened patios & laundry in-unit.
Results within 10 miles of Islamorada, Village of Islands

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
155 S Coco Plum Road
155 South Coco Plum Road, Key Largo, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
3214 sqft
Long-term 12 month minimum rental. This property is one of a kind with Ocean front views and a dock on a canal with davits out back.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
179 Lorelane Place
179 Lorelane Place, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful canalfront pool home located in Key Largo. Partially furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with cathedral ceilings, open concept layout and large back porch. Covered parking, tons of storage and washer and dryer located downstairs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
18
18 Miami Drive, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1306 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION in one of the most desirable Bayfront Edgewater area, Arts & Entertainment District. Fully custom finished 2 BEDS/2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
293 St Thomas Avenue
293 St Thomas Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1362 sqft
you will fall in love with this luxury vacation rental that is on few steps to the beach... perfect getaway for boaters great canal acces to Ocean and close proximity to reefs on the outskirts of John Pennekamp as well as Rodriguez Key...

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
9 Miami Dr, Lot 17 Key Largo Park
9 Miami Drive, Key Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1032 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on quiet street in Key Largo Park.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
202 W Canal Dr
202 West Canal Drive, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Location in Key Largo! Beautiful 3/2 furnished home on a private lot covered by trees, sand and open areas. Fishing dock, paddle and kayaks. Large parking area, front and back of the property.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Islamorada, Village of Islands renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Islamorada, Village of Islands 3 BedroomsIslamorada, Village of Islands Apartments with BalconyIslamorada, Village of Islands Apartments with Parking
Islamorada, Village of Islands Apartments with PoolIslamorada, Village of Islands Apartments with Washer-DryerIslamorada, Village of Islands Dog Friendly Apartments
Islamorada, Village of Islands Furnished ApartmentsIslamorada, Village of Islands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coral Gables, FLKendall, FLHomestead, FLKendall West, FLThe Hammocks, FLKendale Lakes, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FL
South Miami, FLKey Largo, FLMarathon, FLBig Pine Key, FLTavernier, FLTamiami, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FL
Leisure City, FLNaranja, FLPrinceton, FLCutler Bay, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FLPinecrest, FLCountry Walk, FLOlympia Heights, FL