3 bedroom apartments
13 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
142 Harbor Drive
142 Harbor Drive, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1512 sqft
Property can be Rented Full 3/2 or 2/1 upstairs and separate 1/1 downstairs ask for the options.Property Currently also for SALE but if leased we will remove the Listing. Tenant occupied until August 1st - DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS AT ALL.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
169 Plantation Drive
169 Plantation Drive, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2128 sqft
Deep waters Canal front -ocean side -beautiful single family home Over 2000 sq feet of living space -Offers 2 large bedrooms 2 full baths plus a loft that sleep 3 kids Open lay out - Open living room & dining room - large open kitchen -
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
213 Tollgate Boulevard
213 Tollgate Boulevard, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1750 sqft
''BEAUTIFUL BAYFRONT PROPERTY!!!!'' Fully furnished, 1 story offering 3bd/2ba. The house can sleep up to 10. There is a 1/1 guest suite attached which does have its own seperate and private access with full kitchen and bath.
Last updated March 20 at 05:29am
1 Unit Available
88181 Old Highway
88181 Old Highway, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
2000 sqft
Neatly appointed 3BR/2BA Condo in Coral Harbour Club located at Mile Marker 88 on the oceanside, and arguably one of the most exclusive condominium communities in Islamorada.
Results within 1 mile of Islamorada, Village of Islands
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
189 El Capitan DR
189 El Capitan Drive, Monroe County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
177 FT SHORELINE, EXTRA LARGE PRIVATE LOT WITH OWN SANDY BEACH FOR SWIMMING , SUPERB DEEP WATER DOCKAGE FOR 3 YACHTS PLUS DAVITS, DEEDED BAYBOTTOM RIGHTS, EXCEPTIONAL WATER VIEWS ON PROTECTED CAPTAIN'S COVE AND ATLANTIC OCEAN .
Results within 5 miles of Islamorada, Village of Islands
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
94825 Overseas Hwy
94825 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1617 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 94825 Overseas Hwy in Key Largo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
579 Beach Road
579 Beach Road, Tavernier, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Bring your boat to the wonderfully located 3 bedroom home within walking distance of the ocean and Harry Harris Park! Partially remolded with updated kitchen, new bathroom! Beautifully furnished, WIFI and utilities included.
Results within 10 miles of Islamorada, Village of Islands
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
155 S Coco Plum Road
155 South Coco Plum Road, Key Largo, FL
Long-term 12 month minimum rental. This property is one of a kind with Ocean front views and a dock on a canal with davits out back.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
213 Atlantic Boulevard
213 Atlantic Boulevard, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1310 sqft
Freshly painted interior and ready for new tenant. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom upstairs unit available for long term rental. Approximately 1,310 sq. ft. living area and located in Port Largo, this multifamily home is like none you have seen before.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
179 Lorelane Place
179 Lorelane Place, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful canalfront pool home located in Key Largo. Partially furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with cathedral ceilings, open concept layout and large back porch. Covered parking, tons of storage and washer and dryer located downstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
9 Miami Dr, Lot 17 Key Largo Park
9 Miami Drive, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1032 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on quiet street in Key Largo Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
202 W Canal Dr
202 West Canal Drive, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Location in Key Largo! Beautiful 3/2 furnished home on a private lot covered by trees, sand and open areas. Fishing dock, paddle and kayaks. Large parking area, front and back of the property.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
1301 Almay Street - 1
1301 Almay Street, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1800 sqft
FINISHED! ! ! PRISTINE FINISHES AND DETAILS IS WHAT YOU GET WITH THIS BUILDER!! TRAVERTINE STONE AND IMPORTED WOOD FLOORS, DESIGNER CABINETRY, QUARTZ TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE, LED LIGHTING, BBQ AREA, METAL ROOF, PAVED DRIVEWAY AND BREEZEWAY,
