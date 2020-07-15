Amenities

Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened porches and more! We are close to Fort Myers beaches and golf courses, Sanibel Island, fantastic restaurants and lots of great shopping locations. Our apartments for rent in Fort Myers, FL have multiple floor plans for you to choose from including one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Plus, every home in Bay Breeze is a corner apartment. We love animals and are pet friendly. Bay Breeze Villas is the best Fort Myers apartment rentals you will find. Call us today to find your new home.