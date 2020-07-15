All apartments in Iona
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Bay Breeze

16001 Bayside Pointe · (334) 326-2819
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL 33908

Price and availability

VERIFIED 40 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 012107 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 010703 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 010405 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bay Breeze.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car wash area
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
pool table
trash valet
valet service
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened porches and more! We are close to Fort Myers beaches and golf courses, Sanibel Island, fantastic restaurants and lots of great shopping locations. Our apartments for rent in Fort Myers, FL have multiple floor plans for you to choose from including one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Plus, every home in Bay Breeze is a corner apartment. We love animals and are pet friendly. Bay Breeze Villas is the best Fort Myers apartment rentals you will find. Call us today to find your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1, 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 Pet: $400, 2 Pets: $600
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: No aggressive breeds (including, but not limited to Pit Bulls, German Shepherds or Dobermans).
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage: $110/month.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet, Storage Unit: $65/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bay Breeze have any available units?
Bay Breeze has 3 units available starting at $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bay Breeze have?
Some of Bay Breeze's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bay Breeze currently offering any rent specials?
Bay Breeze is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bay Breeze pet-friendly?
Yes, Bay Breeze is pet friendly.
Does Bay Breeze offer parking?
Yes, Bay Breeze offers parking.
Does Bay Breeze have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bay Breeze offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bay Breeze have a pool?
Yes, Bay Breeze has a pool.
Does Bay Breeze have accessible units?
No, Bay Breeze does not have accessible units.
Does Bay Breeze have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bay Breeze has units with dishwashers.
Does Bay Breeze have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bay Breeze has units with air conditioning.
