7117 Quail Run CT W

Options lease for 3- 9 months or do longer lease as a lease purchase , Move in after April 1, 2019---------------------------- Lease purchase option is 10% down of purchase price of $141,940

Quail run !!! 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo located in the Quail Run section of Peppertree pointe. This amazing community offers a prime location with several coveted amenities and an on-site Marina offering both wet slips and storage , there is a waiting list. This home is a bright end unit offering 2 screened lanai areas that offer wonderful cross breezes. The back lanai area features a beautiful lake view and outdoor space. The main living areas show much larger than expected and offers crown molding. 2019 updates are paint and a New kitchen and guest bath. The master bedroom is massive and the guest bedroom area is nice size, as well. The home had a few updates 3 years ago: H/W heater, Flooring, Bosch dishwasher, and washer & dryer. Location, Location, Location! Close to Sanibel Causeway and public Golf Courses