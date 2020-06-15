All apartments in Iona
7117 Quail Run CT W
Last updated January 3 2020 at 12:21 PM

7117 Quail Run CT W

7117 Quail Run Court West · (239) 823-9090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7117 Quail Run Court West, Iona, FL 33908

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Options lease for 3- 9 months or do longer lease as a lease purchase , Move in after April 1, 2019---------------------------- Lease purchase option is 10% down of purchase price of $141,940
Quail run !!! 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo located in the Quail Run section of Peppertree pointe. This amazing community offers a prime location with several coveted amenities and an on-site Marina offering both wet slips and storage , there is a waiting list. This home is a bright end unit offering 2 screened lanai areas that offer wonderful cross breezes. The back lanai area features a beautiful lake view and outdoor space. The main living areas show much larger than expected and offers crown molding. 2019 updates are paint and a New kitchen and guest bath. The master bedroom is massive and the guest bedroom area is nice size, as well. The home had a few updates 3 years ago: H/W heater, Flooring, Bosch dishwasher, and washer & dryer. Location, Location, Location! Close to Sanibel Causeway and public Golf Courses

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7117 Quail Run CT W have any available units?
7117 Quail Run CT W has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7117 Quail Run CT W currently offering any rent specials?
7117 Quail Run CT W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7117 Quail Run CT W pet-friendly?
No, 7117 Quail Run CT W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iona.
Does 7117 Quail Run CT W offer parking?
No, 7117 Quail Run CT W does not offer parking.
Does 7117 Quail Run CT W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7117 Quail Run CT W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7117 Quail Run CT W have a pool?
No, 7117 Quail Run CT W does not have a pool.
Does 7117 Quail Run CT W have accessible units?
No, 7117 Quail Run CT W does not have accessible units.
Does 7117 Quail Run CT W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7117 Quail Run CT W has units with dishwashers.
Does 7117 Quail Run CT W have units with air conditioning?
No, 7117 Quail Run CT W does not have units with air conditioning.
