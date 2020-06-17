16550 Bent Palms CV

Amenities

1/2 OFF THE FIRST MONTH RENT! Come check out the new fresh look in apartment lifestyle. At Bent Palms you can enjoy a small community charm with a "Close to everything" feel. The community is located only minutes to world class beaches and shopping on beautiful McGregor Blvd. All of the units are very spacious with 1750 sq ft for the 3 bedroom 2.5 bath. They all include walk in laundry rooms, garages with openers, 10 foot ceilings, Stainless steel appliances and much more. Bent Palms features a community pool and BBQ picnic area. We are also Pet Friendly for those other family members. Pet fee is a $35 monthly fee per pet and water is a flat monthly fee of $65. UNIT IS NOT FURNISHED.



$50 application fee

580 credit score

Proof of income 3 times the rent

Move in:

First months rent $1650

Security $1650

Admin fee $125 (one time fee)