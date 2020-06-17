All apartments in Iona
16550 Bent Palms CV

16550 Bent Palms Cv · No Longer Available
Location

16550 Bent Palms Cv, Iona, FL 33908

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
1/2 OFF THE FIRST MONTH RENT! Come check out the new fresh look in apartment lifestyle. At Bent Palms you can enjoy a small community charm with a "Close to everything" feel. The community is located only minutes to world class beaches and shopping on beautiful McGregor Blvd. All of the units are very spacious with 1750 sq ft for the 3 bedroom 2.5 bath. They all include walk in laundry rooms, garages with openers, 10 foot ceilings, Stainless steel appliances and much more. Bent Palms features a community pool and BBQ picnic area. We are also Pet Friendly for those other family members. Pet fee is a $35 monthly fee per pet and water is a flat monthly fee of $65. UNIT IS NOT FURNISHED.

$50 application fee
580 credit score
Proof of income 3 times the rent
Move in:
First months rent $1650
Security $1650
Admin fee $125 (one time fee)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Does 16550 Bent Palms CV have any available units?
16550 Bent Palms CV doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iona, FL.
What amenities does 16550 Bent Palms CV have?
Some of 16550 Bent Palms CV's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16550 Bent Palms CV currently offering any rent specials?
16550 Bent Palms CV isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16550 Bent Palms CV pet-friendly?
Yes, 16550 Bent Palms CV is pet friendly.
Does 16550 Bent Palms CV offer parking?
Yes, 16550 Bent Palms CV does offer parking.
Does 16550 Bent Palms CV have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16550 Bent Palms CV does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16550 Bent Palms CV have a pool?
Yes, 16550 Bent Palms CV has a pool.
Does 16550 Bent Palms CV have accessible units?
No, 16550 Bent Palms CV does not have accessible units.
Does 16550 Bent Palms CV have units with dishwashers?
No, 16550 Bent Palms CV does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16550 Bent Palms CV have units with air conditioning?
No, 16550 Bent Palms CV does not have units with air conditioning.
