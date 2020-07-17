All apartments in Iona
Home
/
Iona, FL
/
16041 Amberwood Lake CT
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

16041 Amberwood Lake CT

16041 Amberwood Lake Court · No Longer Available
Location

16041 Amberwood Lake Court, Iona, FL 33908

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
Recently updated 2 bedroom/2.5 bath two story condo in the desirable Amberwood Lake community seeks year-round renter. Situated between Ft Myers beach and Sanibel Island, this lakeside and private unit features a screened lanai, reserved covered parking, new kitchen appliances, new 4K 65-inch flat screen tv, full laundry, and is completely furnished. Small dog (30 lbs or less) welcome. Active community with onsite pool and tennis. Immediate availability. Application requires approval from the condo association. Non-smokers only! $1500/month (utilities not included).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

