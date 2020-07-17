16041 Amberwood Lake CT

Amenities

Recently updated 2 bedroom/2.5 bath two story condo in the desirable Amberwood Lake community seeks year-round renter. Situated between Ft Myers beach and Sanibel Island, this lakeside and private unit features a screened lanai, reserved covered parking, new kitchen appliances, new 4K 65-inch flat screen tv, full laundry, and is completely furnished. Small dog (30 lbs or less) welcome. Active community with onsite pool and tennis. Immediate availability. Application requires approval from the condo association. Non-smokers only! $1500/month (utilities not included).