Amenities

parking pool clubhouse hot tub furnished

Available for seasonal rental. Close to the beaches, restaurants, shopping, hospital and grocery stores. It's fully furnished and all tiled, located in a Gated community, Club House & pool/spa. This location is very popular for snowbirds. THERE IS A MAXIMUM of 3 PARKING SPACES AVAILABLE PER UNIT.