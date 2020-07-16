13431 Hidden Palms CV

Amenities

1/2 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT! Come check out the new fresh look in apartment lifestyle. At Bent Palms you can enjoy a small community charm with a "Close to everything" feel. The community is located only minutes to world class beaches and shopping on beautiful McGregor Blvd. All of the units are very spacious starting at 1450 sq ft. They all include walk in laundry rooms, garages with openers, 10 foot ceilings, Stainless steel appliances and much more. Bent Palms features a community pool and luscious 1 Â½ acre park for all to enjoy barbequing and picnics. We are also Pet Friendly for those other family members. With only 27 units in the complex you will need to act quickly. Requirements: 580 credit score, proof of income 3 times the rent, good rental history. Move in: first month rent, security (same as rent), one time admin fee $125. $50 application fee per adult