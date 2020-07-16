All apartments in Iona
Find more places like 13431 Hidden Palms CV.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iona, FL
/
13431 Hidden Palms CV
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

13431 Hidden Palms CV

13431 Hidden Palms Cv · (239) 331-0072
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Iona
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13431 Hidden Palms Cv, Iona, FL 33908

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
1/2 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT! Come check out the new fresh look in apartment lifestyle. At Bent Palms you can enjoy a small community charm with a "Close to everything" feel. The community is located only minutes to world class beaches and shopping on beautiful McGregor Blvd. All of the units are very spacious starting at 1450 sq ft. They all include walk in laundry rooms, garages with openers, 10 foot ceilings, Stainless steel appliances and much more. Bent Palms features a community pool and luscious 1 Â½ acre park for all to enjoy barbequing and picnics. We are also Pet Friendly for those other family members. With only 27 units in the complex you will need to act quickly. Requirements: 580 credit score, proof of income 3 times the rent, good rental history. Move in: first month rent, security (same as rent), one time admin fee $125. $50 application fee per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13431 Hidden Palms CV have any available units?
13431 Hidden Palms CV has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13431 Hidden Palms CV have?
Some of 13431 Hidden Palms CV's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13431 Hidden Palms CV currently offering any rent specials?
13431 Hidden Palms CV is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13431 Hidden Palms CV pet-friendly?
Yes, 13431 Hidden Palms CV is pet friendly.
Does 13431 Hidden Palms CV offer parking?
Yes, 13431 Hidden Palms CV offers parking.
Does 13431 Hidden Palms CV have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13431 Hidden Palms CV does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13431 Hidden Palms CV have a pool?
Yes, 13431 Hidden Palms CV has a pool.
Does 13431 Hidden Palms CV have accessible units?
No, 13431 Hidden Palms CV does not have accessible units.
Does 13431 Hidden Palms CV have units with dishwashers?
No, 13431 Hidden Palms CV does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13431 Hidden Palms CV have units with air conditioning?
No, 13431 Hidden Palms CV does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 13431 Hidden Palms CV?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr
Iona, FL 33908
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe
Iona, FL 33908

Similar Pages

Iona 1 BedroomsIona 2 Bedrooms
Iona 3 BedroomsIona Apartments with Gyms
Iona Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FL
Pelican Bay, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLEnglewood, FLLely Resort, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLOrangetree, FLNorth Port, FLSouth Venice, FLLehigh Acres, FL
McGregor, FLSt. James City, FLLely, FLTice, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLRotonda, FLLaurel, FLVineyards, FLGateway, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity