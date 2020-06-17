All apartments in Iona
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:00 PM

13411 Hidden Palms CV

13411 Hidden Palms Cv · (239) 331-0072
Location

13411 Hidden Palms Cv, Iona, FL 33908

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT! Luxury community with pool located only minutes to world class beaches, shopping, and restaurants just minutes off beautiful McGregor Blvd. Enjoy this spacious 3/2 with walk in laundry room, all appliances included, FREE 1 car garage parking, 10 foot ceilings, Stainless steel appliances, walk in closet in Master bedroom and so much more. We are also Pet Friendly for those other family members and have a community pool. $1650 a month, flat water fee $65 a month, tenant responsible for all other utilities.

Requirements: 580 credit score, proof of income 3 times the rent, good rental history (no recent evictions). Move in: 1st month, security (same as rent), one time admin fee $125. $50 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13411 Hidden Palms CV have any available units?
13411 Hidden Palms CV has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13411 Hidden Palms CV have?
Some of 13411 Hidden Palms CV's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13411 Hidden Palms CV currently offering any rent specials?
13411 Hidden Palms CV isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13411 Hidden Palms CV pet-friendly?
Yes, 13411 Hidden Palms CV is pet friendly.
Does 13411 Hidden Palms CV offer parking?
Yes, 13411 Hidden Palms CV does offer parking.
Does 13411 Hidden Palms CV have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13411 Hidden Palms CV does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13411 Hidden Palms CV have a pool?
Yes, 13411 Hidden Palms CV has a pool.
Does 13411 Hidden Palms CV have accessible units?
No, 13411 Hidden Palms CV does not have accessible units.
Does 13411 Hidden Palms CV have units with dishwashers?
No, 13411 Hidden Palms CV does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13411 Hidden Palms CV have units with air conditioning?
No, 13411 Hidden Palms CV does not have units with air conditioning.
