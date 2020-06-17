13411 Hidden Palms CV

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT! Luxury community with pool located only minutes to world class beaches, shopping, and restaurants just minutes off beautiful McGregor Blvd. Enjoy this spacious 3/2 with walk in laundry room, all appliances included, FREE 1 car garage parking, 10 foot ceilings, Stainless steel appliances, walk in closet in Master bedroom and so much more. We are also Pet Friendly for those other family members and have a community pool. $1650 a month, flat water fee $65 a month, tenant responsible for all other utilities.



Requirements: 580 credit score, proof of income 3 times the rent, good rental history (no recent evictions). Move in: 1st month, security (same as rent), one time admin fee $125. $50 application fee.