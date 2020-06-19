All apartments in Iona
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:12 AM

11341 Linda Loma Drive - 5

11341 Linda Loma Drive · (239) 738-8408
Location

11341 Linda Loma Drive, Iona, FL 33908

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath home!

Across the street from publix and shopping centers. VERY close to Fort Myers Beach and in a quiet, clean and beautiful neighborhood.

Laundry room on site, screened in front porch, fridge and stove included. Central air and tile floors.
---- CALL TODAY to schedule your own private tour!!

$50 application fee per adult, Background Check Required, No pets, NO Evictions and No smoking.
Monthly Household Income Must Be 2x the Rental Rate.
Move In Requirements: First and Security unless owner says otherwise after reviewing background.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11341 Linda Loma Drive - 5 have any available units?
11341 Linda Loma Drive - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iona, FL.
What amenities does 11341 Linda Loma Drive - 5 have?
Some of 11341 Linda Loma Drive - 5's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11341 Linda Loma Drive - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
11341 Linda Loma Drive - 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11341 Linda Loma Drive - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 11341 Linda Loma Drive - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iona.
Does 11341 Linda Loma Drive - 5 offer parking?
No, 11341 Linda Loma Drive - 5 does not offer parking.
Does 11341 Linda Loma Drive - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11341 Linda Loma Drive - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11341 Linda Loma Drive - 5 have a pool?
No, 11341 Linda Loma Drive - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 11341 Linda Loma Drive - 5 have accessible units?
No, 11341 Linda Loma Drive - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 11341 Linda Loma Drive - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11341 Linda Loma Drive - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11341 Linda Loma Drive - 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11341 Linda Loma Drive - 5 has units with air conditioning.
