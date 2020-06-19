11341 Linda Loma Drive - 5

Amenities
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath home!
Across the street from publix and shopping centers. VERY close to Fort Myers Beach and in a quiet, clean and beautiful neighborhood.
Laundry room on site, screened in front porch, fridge and stove included. Central air and tile floors.
---- CALL TODAY to schedule your own private tour!!
$50 application fee per adult, Background Check Required, No pets, NO Evictions and No smoking.
Monthly Household Income Must Be 2x the Rental Rate.
Move In Requirements: First and Security unless owner says otherwise after reviewing background.