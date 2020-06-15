All apartments in Iona
11001 Gulf Reflections DR
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:27 AM

11001 Gulf Reflections DR

11001 Gulf Reflections Dr · (239) 939-2411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11001 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL 33908

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
****HAVE JANUARY 2021 OPEN FOR $3000/MTH. FEB/MARCH IS RENTED 2021. GULF REFLECTIONS is a small cozy community with 3 buildings/towers overlooking a pretty pond and fountain. Gated community that is full occupancy during Season and quiet during summer fall with a nice group of Residents who are retired, year around to young and old professionals. Some families. They love the location between Summerlin and Gladiolus and 10 minutes to Ft Myers Beach or Sanibel Causeway. Two bedroom, 2 bathroom with extra storage, and a truss carport. King in master, queen in spare, full laundry room. JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE & PC! No pets & no smoking (even on lanai or grounds) allowed. Security $1000, $125 cleaning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11001 Gulf Reflections DR have any available units?
11001 Gulf Reflections DR has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11001 Gulf Reflections DR currently offering any rent specials?
11001 Gulf Reflections DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11001 Gulf Reflections DR pet-friendly?
No, 11001 Gulf Reflections DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iona.
Does 11001 Gulf Reflections DR offer parking?
Yes, 11001 Gulf Reflections DR does offer parking.
Does 11001 Gulf Reflections DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11001 Gulf Reflections DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11001 Gulf Reflections DR have a pool?
No, 11001 Gulf Reflections DR does not have a pool.
Does 11001 Gulf Reflections DR have accessible units?
No, 11001 Gulf Reflections DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11001 Gulf Reflections DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11001 Gulf Reflections DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11001 Gulf Reflections DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 11001 Gulf Reflections DR does not have units with air conditioning.
