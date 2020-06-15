11001 Gulf Reflections DR

Amenities

****HAVE JANUARY 2021 OPEN FOR $3000/MTH. FEB/MARCH IS RENTED 2021. GULF REFLECTIONS is a small cozy community with 3 buildings/towers overlooking a pretty pond and fountain. Gated community that is full occupancy during Season and quiet during summer fall with a nice group of Residents who are retired, year around to young and old professionals. Some families. They love the location between Summerlin and Gladiolus and 10 minutes to Ft Myers Beach or Sanibel Causeway. Two bedroom, 2 bathroom with extra storage, and a truss carport. King in master, queen in spare, full laundry room. JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE & PC! No pets & no smoking (even on lanai or grounds) allowed. Security $1000, $125 cleaning.