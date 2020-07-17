All apartments in Inverness
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

927 E Turner Camp Road

927 East Turner Camp Road · No Longer Available
Location

927 East Turner Camp Road, Inverness, FL 34453

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This unit was remodeled last year. Shows great. Nice clean unit. All tile. Laundry room plus Extra room for office or playroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 E Turner Camp Road have any available units?
927 E Turner Camp Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inverness, FL.
Is 927 E Turner Camp Road currently offering any rent specials?
927 E Turner Camp Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 E Turner Camp Road pet-friendly?
No, 927 E Turner Camp Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inverness.
Does 927 E Turner Camp Road offer parking?
No, 927 E Turner Camp Road does not offer parking.
Does 927 E Turner Camp Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 E Turner Camp Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 E Turner Camp Road have a pool?
No, 927 E Turner Camp Road does not have a pool.
Does 927 E Turner Camp Road have accessible units?
No, 927 E Turner Camp Road does not have accessible units.
Does 927 E Turner Camp Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 E Turner Camp Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 927 E Turner Camp Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 927 E Turner Camp Road does not have units with air conditioning.
