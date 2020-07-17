Rent Calculator
927 E Turner Camp Road
927 E Turner Camp Road
927 East Turner Camp Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
927 East Turner Camp Road, Inverness, FL 34453
Amenities
on-site laundry
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This unit was remodeled last year. Shows great. Nice clean unit. All tile. Laundry room plus Extra room for office or playroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 927 E Turner Camp Road have any available units?
927 E Turner Camp Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Inverness, FL
.
Is 927 E Turner Camp Road currently offering any rent specials?
927 E Turner Camp Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 E Turner Camp Road pet-friendly?
No, 927 E Turner Camp Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Inverness
.
Does 927 E Turner Camp Road offer parking?
No, 927 E Turner Camp Road does not offer parking.
Does 927 E Turner Camp Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 E Turner Camp Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 E Turner Camp Road have a pool?
No, 927 E Turner Camp Road does not have a pool.
Does 927 E Turner Camp Road have accessible units?
No, 927 E Turner Camp Road does not have accessible units.
Does 927 E Turner Camp Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 E Turner Camp Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 927 E Turner Camp Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 927 E Turner Camp Road does not have units with air conditioning.
