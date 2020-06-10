All apartments in Inverness
Find more places like 310 West Dampier Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inverness, FL
/
310 West Dampier Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:07 AM

310 West Dampier Street

310 West Dampier Street · (352) 302-6128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Inverness
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

310 West Dampier Street, Inverness, FL 34450

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 13

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
shuffle board
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
shuffle board
Key West Style Cottage
Long Term Unfurnished Home-Minutes from downtown!
Live in this charming historic 1935 2 bedroom, 1 bath completely remodeled home only walking distance from downtown Inverness where you will find restaurants, pubs, and Courthouse Trail.
You're never far from a lake in Inverness, a walk around the boardwalk at Lake Henderson you will find fun for all ages. a fishing pier, a playground and shuffleboard courts.
Enjoy all the downtown events in Inverness without having to drive.
All applicants will be required to complete background checks and criminal screening prior move in.
Elementary School: INVERNESS PRIMARY SCHOOL
Middle School: INVERNESS MIDDLE SCHOOL
High School: CITRUS HIGH SCHOOL
Key West Style Cottage Available May 1, 2019
Long Term Unfurnished Home
Live in this charming historic 1935 2 bedroom, 1 bath completely remodeled home only walking distance from downtown Inverness where you will find restaurants, pubs, and Courthouse Trail.
You're never far from a lake in Inverness, a walk around the boardwalk at Lake Henderson you will find fun for all ages. a fishing pier, a playground and shuffleboard courts.
Enjoy all the downtown events in Inverness without having to drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 West Dampier Street have any available units?
310 West Dampier Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 310 West Dampier Street have?
Some of 310 West Dampier Street's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 West Dampier Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 West Dampier Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 West Dampier Street pet-friendly?
No, 310 West Dampier Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inverness.
Does 310 West Dampier Street offer parking?
No, 310 West Dampier Street does not offer parking.
Does 310 West Dampier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 West Dampier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 West Dampier Street have a pool?
No, 310 West Dampier Street does not have a pool.
Does 310 West Dampier Street have accessible units?
No, 310 West Dampier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 310 West Dampier Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 West Dampier Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 West Dampier Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 310 West Dampier Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 310 West Dampier Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Inverness 2 BedroomsInverness Apartments with Balcony
Inverness Apartments with ParkingInverness Apartments with Pool
Inverness Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLLakeland, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLTrinity, FL
East Lake, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLNorthdale, FLLeesburg, FLBrooksville, FLBeverly Hills, FLNew Port Richey East, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FL
Jasmine Estates, FLGroveland, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLCheval, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLBayonet Point, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLCitrus Hills, FLCitrus Springs, FLBeacon Square, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity