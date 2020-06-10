310 West Dampier Street

Amenities
Key West Style Cottage
Long Term Unfurnished Home-Minutes from downtown!
Live in this charming historic 1935 2 bedroom, 1 bath completely remodeled home only walking distance from downtown Inverness where you will find restaurants, pubs, and Courthouse Trail.
You're never far from a lake in Inverness, a walk around the boardwalk at Lake Henderson you will find fun for all ages. a fishing pier, a playground and shuffleboard courts.
Enjoy all the downtown events in Inverness without having to drive.
All applicants will be required to complete background checks and criminal screening prior move in.
Elementary School: INVERNESS PRIMARY SCHOOL
Middle School: INVERNESS MIDDLE SCHOOL
High School: CITRUS HIGH SCHOOL
