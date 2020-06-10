310 West Dampier Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry playground shuffle board

Key West Style Cottage

Long Term Unfurnished Home-Minutes from downtown!

Live in this charming historic 1935 2 bedroom, 1 bath completely remodeled home only walking distance from downtown Inverness where you will find restaurants, pubs, and Courthouse Trail.

You're never far from a lake in Inverness, a walk around the boardwalk at Lake Henderson you will find fun for all ages. a fishing pier, a playground and shuffleboard courts.

Enjoy all the downtown events in Inverness without having to drive.

All applicants will be required to complete background checks and criminal screening prior move in.

Elementary School: INVERNESS PRIMARY SCHOOL

Middle School: INVERNESS MIDDLE SCHOOL

High School: CITRUS HIGH SCHOOL

