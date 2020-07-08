All apartments in Inverness
180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:45 AM

180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE

180-1 North Independence Highway · (407) 619-7272
Location

180-1 North Independence Highway, Inverness, FL 34453

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Step outside your door and be greeted by beautifully modern Mediterranean-inspired architecture in the heart of Maitland. FL. Make your way through an amenity-rich environment, passing familiar faces of neighbors and friends. Find yourself in the heart of a vibrant, walkable community unlike anywhere you’ve ever lived with direct access to Maitland City Centre, Independence Square Park and so much more – only minutes north of Orlando. And when you come home again each night, stargaze from the balcony – and know – you simply wouldn’t change a thing. Now pre leasing one, two bedrooms and Live Work spaces

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE have any available units?
180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE have?
Some of 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inverness.
Does 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE offer parking?
No, 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE have a pool?
No, 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE have accessible units?
No, 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
