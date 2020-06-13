/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:09 AM
10 Furnished Apartments for rent in Inverness Highlands South, FL
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3333 S Liverpool Pt
3333 South Liverpool Point, Inverness Highlands South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1155 sqft
3333 S Liverpool Pt Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous 2/2/1 Villa in Royal Oaks!!! - This amazing villa is tastefully furnished (negotiable) and spacious from the one-car garage through to the back screened lanai.
Results within 1 mile of Inverness Highlands South
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2040 Mooring Drive
2040 South Mooring Drive, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
772 sqft
* INVERNESS TSALA GARDENS WATER FRONT (With Water) * Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath, with carport * Fully Furnished * Screened Porch * Fireplace * Dock * Conveniently located near Hwy 44 * Close to down town Inverness *
Results within 5 miles of Inverness Highlands South
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
159 S Paladinn Circle
159 S Paladinn Cir, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2029 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Pool Home located behind the gates of Belmont Hills of the Villages of Citrus Hills. New home that is partially furnished but also could be unfurnished, just let us know what would work best for you.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1511 N Foxrun Terrace
1511 North Foxrun Terrace, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1576 sqft
LAKESIDE GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB * 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 garage * Open split floor plan * Nicely Furnished * Master bedroom has walk-in closet and king sized bed * Master bath has tub shower and double sink * Two dining areas * Large open kitchen * 2nd
Results within 10 miles of Inverness Highlands South
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1353 sqft
Beautiful Citrus Hills Town House - Property Id: 233890 If interested please SEND TEXT OR CALL 352-270-5011 Having issues with emails The Townhouse comes furnished If needed no extra charge BRENTWOOD OF CITRUS HILLS 2 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, 1 CAR
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
836 West Silver Meadow Loop
836 West Silver Meadow Loop, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1499 sqft
AVAILABLE May 15th ,2020!!! FURNISHED RENTAL IN TERRA VISTA!! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS 2 BEDROOM PLUS DEN! Bright and open home with maple cabinetry, tile through out living areas, hardwood floors in den and bedrooms, natural lighting.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
195 East Hartford Street #7 Unit 2B - 1
195 E Hartford St, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome with a carport. All you need are your clothes and toothbrush.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
1990 N. Rosehue Path
1990 N Rose Hue Path, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Pool Home 2 Bedroom + Den 2 Bath 2 Car Garage located in Terra Vista of Citrus Hills. Built in 2016 with many upgrades, this warm and friendly home will make the perfect stay in a Wonderful Community!
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1679 W Spring Meadow Loop
1679 Spring Meadow Loop, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1663 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS FURNISHED RENTAL!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! $160.00 cap on electric & $75.00 cap on Water/Sewer!! Florida living at its BEST! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car garage town home is located in Brentwood of Citrus Hills.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
385 E Hartford Street
385 East Hartford Street, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
990 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! NO PETS NO SMOKING GREENBRIAR CONDOMINIUM available for 1 year or more. 2 bedroom/2 bath maintenance free condo with a carport located in the heart of Citrus Hills.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLLakeland, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL
Temple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLInverness, FLCitrus Hills, FLPine Ridge, FLSugarmill Woods, FLBeverly Hills, FLHomosassa Springs, FL