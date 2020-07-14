All apartments in Inverness Highlands North
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

3307 E George Street

3307 East George Street · No Longer Available
Location

3307 East George Street, Inverness Highlands North, FL 34453

Amenities

carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Quaint 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with Fenced Back Yard. New Carpet. Inside Laundry. Nice Corner Lot. Move In Ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3307 E George Street have any available units?
3307 E George Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inverness Highlands North, FL.
Is 3307 E George Street currently offering any rent specials?
3307 E George Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 E George Street pet-friendly?
No, 3307 E George Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inverness Highlands North.
Does 3307 E George Street offer parking?
No, 3307 E George Street does not offer parking.
Does 3307 E George Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3307 E George Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 E George Street have a pool?
No, 3307 E George Street does not have a pool.
Does 3307 E George Street have accessible units?
No, 3307 E George Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 E George Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3307 E George Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3307 E George Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3307 E George Street does not have units with air conditioning.
