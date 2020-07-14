Rent Calculator
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3307 E George Street
3307 East George Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3307 East George Street, Inverness Highlands North, FL 34453
Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Quaint 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with Fenced Back Yard. New Carpet. Inside Laundry. Nice Corner Lot. Move In Ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3307 E George Street have any available units?
3307 E George Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Inverness Highlands North, FL
.
Is 3307 E George Street currently offering any rent specials?
3307 E George Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 E George Street pet-friendly?
No, 3307 E George Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Inverness Highlands North
.
Does 3307 E George Street offer parking?
No, 3307 E George Street does not offer parking.
Does 3307 E George Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3307 E George Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 E George Street have a pool?
No, 3307 E George Street does not have a pool.
Does 3307 E George Street have accessible units?
No, 3307 E George Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 E George Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3307 E George Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3307 E George Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3307 E George Street does not have units with air conditioning.
