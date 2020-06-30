19300 Gulf Blvd Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Call Hilda Loaiza @ 813-523-9159 for details about this Newly remodeled Three bedroom Two bath plus bonus room Fully Furnished condo with new appliances, top of the line furnishings, linens, nicely equipped kitchen and more located on Indian Shores across the Street from World renown Salt Rock Grille. Enormous balcony with amazing Gulf front views. Brand new heated Pool and Spa, enclosed garage, across the street form dining and a short walk to shopping boutiques and water sport rentals. Perfect for a large family to vacation. Winter is almost booked!