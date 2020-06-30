All apartments in Indian Shores
Find more places like 19300 Gulf Blvd Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Shores, FL
/
19300 Gulf Blvd Unit A
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

19300 Gulf Blvd Unit A

19300 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Shores
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

19300 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL 33785

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Call Hilda Loaiza @ 813-523-9159 for details about this Newly remodeled Three bedroom Two bath plus bonus room Fully Furnished condo with new appliances, top of the line furnishings, linens, nicely equipped kitchen and more located on Indian Shores across the Street from World renown Salt Rock Grille. Enormous balcony with amazing Gulf front views. Brand new heated Pool and Spa, enclosed garage, across the street form dining and a short walk to shopping boutiques and water sport rentals. Perfect for a large family to vacation. Winter is almost booked!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19300 Gulf Blvd Unit A have any available units?
19300 Gulf Blvd Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Shores, FL.
What amenities does 19300 Gulf Blvd Unit A have?
Some of 19300 Gulf Blvd Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19300 Gulf Blvd Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
19300 Gulf Blvd Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19300 Gulf Blvd Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 19300 Gulf Blvd Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Shores.
Does 19300 Gulf Blvd Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 19300 Gulf Blvd Unit A offers parking.
Does 19300 Gulf Blvd Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19300 Gulf Blvd Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19300 Gulf Blvd Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 19300 Gulf Blvd Unit A has a pool.
Does 19300 Gulf Blvd Unit A have accessible units?
No, 19300 Gulf Blvd Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 19300 Gulf Blvd Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19300 Gulf Blvd Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 19300 Gulf Blvd Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19300 Gulf Blvd Unit A has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indian Shores 1 BedroomsIndian Shores 2 Bedrooms
Indian Shores 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndian Shores Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Indian Shores Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FL
Meadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg