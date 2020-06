Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan range refrigerator

LOVE THE BEACH LIFE! Walk across street to Beach Entrance. COMPLETELY REMODELED -NEW KITCHEN - BATHROOM - TILE AND PAINT. OPEN FLOOR CONCEPT. Cute and cozy. $1200. per month and annual lease. First, last and security. $50.00 application fee per adult for credit/background search. One pet ok. Very small yard.