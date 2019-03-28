Rent Calculator
711 E Gulf Blvd
711 E Gulf Blvd
711 East Gulf Boulevard
Location
711 East Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach
Amenities
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/01/19 Waterfront Indian rocks beach 1/1 apt - Property Id: 108595
Waterfront 1 bedroom 1 bath unit. New paint and bedroom flooring.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108595
Property Id 108595
(RLNE4789876)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 711 E Gulf Blvd have any available units?
711 E Gulf Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
.
What amenities does 711 E Gulf Blvd have?
Some of 711 E Gulf Blvd's amenities include garbage disposal, dogs allowed, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 711 E Gulf Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
711 E Gulf Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 E Gulf Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 E Gulf Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 711 E Gulf Blvd offer parking?
No, 711 E Gulf Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 711 E Gulf Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 E Gulf Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 E Gulf Blvd have a pool?
No, 711 E Gulf Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 711 E Gulf Blvd have accessible units?
No, 711 E Gulf Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 711 E Gulf Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 E Gulf Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 E Gulf Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 E Gulf Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
