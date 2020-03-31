612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator pool bbq/grill

Call Hilda Loaiza @ 813-523-9159 about this Sunny corner unit with two bedrooms, two baths and heated pool on beautiful Indian Rocks. Unit is Gulf front with amazing views and ready for your next vacation! Fully equipped kitchen, beach chairs, linens including beach towels, comfortable setting and located close to Restaurants, beach boutiques, water rentals and more. Master Bedroom has a king size bed and second bedroom has a queen and twin bed. Quick and easy drive to Tampa International Airport (40 minutes away), Clearwater and St Pete airport (20 minutes away), as well as all shopping and Johns Pass! please contact us to book your vacation. We know you will love this beautifully maintained property and the world renown beach. Rates vary according to Season, this is not a long term rental, vaction rentals only. Read full details before contacting.