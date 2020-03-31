All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212

612 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 252-2621
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

612 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
walk in closets
pool
elevator
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
Call Hilda Loaiza @ 813-523-9159 about this Sunny corner unit with two bedrooms, two baths and heated pool on beautiful Indian Rocks. Unit is Gulf front with amazing views and ready for your next vacation! Fully equipped kitchen, beach chairs, linens including beach towels, comfortable setting and located close to Restaurants, beach boutiques, water rentals and more. Master Bedroom has a king size bed and second bedroom has a queen and twin bed. Quick and easy drive to Tampa International Airport (40 minutes away), Clearwater and St Pete airport (20 minutes away), as well as all shopping and Johns Pass! please contact us to book your vacation. We know you will love this beautifully maintained property and the world renown beach. Rates vary according to Season, this is not a long term rental, vaction rentals only. Read full details before contacting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212 have any available units?
612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212 has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212 have?
Some of 612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212 currently offering any rent specials?
612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212 pet-friendly?
No, 612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Rocks Beach.
Does 612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212 offer parking?
No, 612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212 does not offer parking.
Does 612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212 have a pool?
Yes, 612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212 has a pool.
Does 612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212 have accessible units?
No, 612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212 does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212 have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212 have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 Gulf Blvd Apt 212 does not have units with air conditioning.
