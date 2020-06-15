Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

600 BARRY PLACE INDIAN ROCKS BEACH call Heath Shewmaker 727-755-1662 YES YES PETS WELCOME!! Wonderful home located a couple blocks from the beach of Indian Rocks Beach, tennis and great local restaurants. 600 Barry neighborhood is complete with half circle drive, double over sized garage balconies off of bedrooms. Fenced yard with mature landscaping, and second floor deck. LAWN CARE INCLUDED. GREAT for ENTERTAINING. Enter into 600 Barry Place from half circle drive and you will notice vaulted ceilings and open kitchen with plenty of lights and cabinets. Living rooms and entertainment rooms adjoin from kitchen. A half bath located in the kitchen living area perfect for guests. Included washer dryer includenfor use. Bedrooms are located up a half flight with 2 bedrooms sharing a full bath. Master Bedroom is spacious with walk in closets, shower and double sinks. Plenty of storage throughout the home either in the over sized double door garage or spacious closets. Home is recently painted and new steps. Owner wants you to enjoy so sit back enjoy this withnlawn care included. 300.00 pet fee application fee 75.00 per adult tenant processing fee will be due at move in, in addition to any rent or security deposit.