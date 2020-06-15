All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
600 Barry Place
600 Barry Place

600 Barry Place · (727) 755-1662
Location

600 Barry Place, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2071 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
WONDERFUL home located a couple blocks from the beach of Indian Rocks Beach, tennis and great local restaurants. 600 Barry neighborhood is complete with half circle drive, double over sized garage balconies off of bedrooms. Fenced yard with mature landscaping, and second floor deck. LAWN CARE INCLUDED. GREAT for ENTERTAINING. Enter into 600 Barry Place from half circle drive and you will notice vaulted ceilings and open kitchen with plenty of lights and cabinets. Living rooms and entertainment rooms adjoin from kitchen. A half bath located in the kitchen living area perfect for guests. Included washer dryer includenfor use. Bedrooms are located up a half flight with 2 bedrooms sharing a full bath. Master Bedroom is spacious with walk in closets, shower and double sinks. Plenty of storage throughout the home either in the over sized double door garage or spacious closets. Home is recently painted and new steps. Owner wants you to enjoy so sit back enjoy this withnlawn care included. 300.00 pet fee application fee 75.00 per adult tenant processing fee will be due at move in, in addition to any rent or security deposit
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Barry Place have any available units?
600 Barry Place has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 600 Barry Place have?
Some of 600 Barry Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Barry Place currently offering any rent specials?
600 Barry Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Barry Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 Barry Place is pet friendly.
Does 600 Barry Place offer parking?
Yes, 600 Barry Place does offer parking.
Does 600 Barry Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Barry Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Barry Place have a pool?
No, 600 Barry Place does not have a pool.
Does 600 Barry Place have accessible units?
No, 600 Barry Place does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Barry Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Barry Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Barry Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 600 Barry Place has units with air conditioning.
