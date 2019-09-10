Rent Calculator
408 20th Avenue
408 20th Avenue
408 20th Ave
·
408 20th Ave, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH COTTAGE ON THE BAY WITH DOCK OPEN VIEWS GORGEOUS ONE BLOCK FROM THE GULF, RESTUARANTS, TROLLEY, THE BEST TOWN ON THE BEACHES,K TAKE YOUR SANDELS, AND LOVE THE LIFESTYLE
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 408 20th Avenue have any available units?
408 20th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
.
Is 408 20th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
408 20th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 20th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 408 20th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indian Rocks Beach
.
Does 408 20th Avenue offer parking?
No, 408 20th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 408 20th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 20th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 20th Avenue have a pool?
No, 408 20th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 408 20th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 408 20th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 408 20th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 20th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 20th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 20th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
