All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
Find more places like 2618 GULF BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
/
2618 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

2618 GULF BOULEVARD

2618 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 251-1954
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indian Rocks Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2618 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
guest parking
Available for a month or longer: currently available May '20, June '20, Oct '20, Nov '20 ..... 30 day minimum rental policy with 6 guests maximum overnight, NO PETS or SMOKING ..... GLORIOUS GULF BEACH VIEWS... hear the waves, feel the sea breeze, RELAX & enjoy the beach life!... .....RENOVATED & TURN KEY, so YOU can relax & enjoy the BEACH LIFE!... King bed in master.... two twin beds in 2nd bedroom....Queen bed in 3rd bedroom.... Kitchen features wood cabinets, solid stone counter top, stainless appliances, pass thru / bar seating... ..... 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH split plan in the desirable DRIFTWOOD SANDS .... open floor plan, one floor on 2nd level .... walk-in shower in guest bath, bathtub in master bath..... INTERIOR LAUNDRY room w washer & dryer... 1 assigned parking space... plenty of guest parking..... balcony storage ..... secure building with dial up access.... 2 elevators & 2 stairwells ........ SEASIDE GAZEBO & outdoor kitchen w granite wet bar, 3 grills, a charcoal grill & plenty of dining tables & lounging space.... Located on the quiet Northern tip of IRB at residential Belleair Beach... easy walk to numerous parks, playgrounds, restaurants & authentic French Bakery. Tampa Int Airport approx 30 min East. 10 minutes to Golf. Consistently well maintained building & landscaped grounds. Just call or email Magdalena for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2618 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
2618 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2618 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2618 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2618 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2618 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2618 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Rocks Beach.
Does 2618 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2618 GULF BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 2618 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2618 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2618 GULF BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2618 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2618 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2618 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2618 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2618 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2618 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2618 GULF BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indian Rocks Beach 2 BedroomsIndian Rocks Beach Apartments with Garage
Indian Rocks Beach Apartments with PoolIndian Rocks Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Indian Rocks Beach Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Cortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity