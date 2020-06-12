2618 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill guest parking

Available for a month or longer: currently available May '20, June '20, Oct '20, Nov '20 ..... 30 day minimum rental policy with 6 guests maximum overnight, NO PETS or SMOKING ..... GLORIOUS GULF BEACH VIEWS... hear the waves, feel the sea breeze, RELAX & enjoy the beach life!... .....RENOVATED & TURN KEY, so YOU can relax & enjoy the BEACH LIFE!... King bed in master.... two twin beds in 2nd bedroom....Queen bed in 3rd bedroom.... Kitchen features wood cabinets, solid stone counter top, stainless appliances, pass thru / bar seating... ..... 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH split plan in the desirable DRIFTWOOD SANDS .... open floor plan, one floor on 2nd level .... walk-in shower in guest bath, bathtub in master bath..... INTERIOR LAUNDRY room w washer & dryer... 1 assigned parking space... plenty of guest parking..... balcony storage ..... secure building with dial up access.... 2 elevators & 2 stairwells ........ SEASIDE GAZEBO & outdoor kitchen w granite wet bar, 3 grills, a charcoal grill & plenty of dining tables & lounging space.... Located on the quiet Northern tip of IRB at residential Belleair Beach... easy walk to numerous parks, playgrounds, restaurants & authentic French Bakery. Tampa Int Airport approx 30 min East. 10 minutes to Golf. Consistently well maintained building & landscaped grounds. Just call or email Magdalena for details.