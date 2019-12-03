Rent Calculator
All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
Find more places like 200 8TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
/
200 8TH AVENUE
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:29 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
200 8TH AVENUE
200 8th Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Rocks Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
200 8th Avenue North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Stats Only
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 200 8TH AVENUE have any available units?
200 8TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
.
What amenities does 200 8TH AVENUE have?
Some of 200 8TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 200 8TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
200 8TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 8TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 200 8TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indian Rocks Beach
.
Does 200 8TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 200 8TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 200 8TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 8TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 8TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 200 8TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 200 8TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 200 8TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 200 8TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 8TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 8TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 8TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
