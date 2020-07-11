All apartments in Indian River County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:17 PM

6168 Coverty Place

6168 Coverty Place · (772) 410-4115
Location

6168 Coverty Place, Indian River County, FL 32966

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2BA Centex home for rent in desirable Woodfield gated adult community. Spacious/open split-bedroom floor plan with 2-car garage, huge screened porch and lush landscaping. Living Room, Family Room and Kitchen encompass one large area. Gourmet eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and island seating. Large master suite opens to patio with his/her closets and master bath with shower, jetted tub and his/her vanities. Lot backs up to preserve area for total privacy. The community features 16,000 SF Clubhouse with recreation rooms, billiards, fitness room,library, arts and crafts room, media room and more. Enjoy the beautiful pool and spa, tennis courts and picnic area adjacent to Clubhouse. Activities director on site. Florida living at its finest. Yearly lease only. One person must be at least 55 years of age. Pets allowed with approval and pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6168 Coverty Place have any available units?
6168 Coverty Place has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6168 Coverty Place have?
Some of 6168 Coverty Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6168 Coverty Place currently offering any rent specials?
6168 Coverty Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6168 Coverty Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6168 Coverty Place is pet friendly.
Does 6168 Coverty Place offer parking?
Yes, 6168 Coverty Place offers parking.
Does 6168 Coverty Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6168 Coverty Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6168 Coverty Place have a pool?
Yes, 6168 Coverty Place has a pool.
Does 6168 Coverty Place have accessible units?
No, 6168 Coverty Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6168 Coverty Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6168 Coverty Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 6168 Coverty Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6168 Coverty Place does not have units with air conditioning.
