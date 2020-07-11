6168 Coverty Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub media room tennis court

Beautifully maintained 3BR/2BA Centex home for rent in desirable Woodfield gated adult community. Spacious/open split-bedroom floor plan with 2-car garage, huge screened porch and lush landscaping. Living Room, Family Room and Kitchen encompass one large area. Gourmet eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and island seating. Large master suite opens to patio with his/her closets and master bath with shower, jetted tub and his/her vanities. Lot backs up to preserve area for total privacy. The community features 16,000 SF Clubhouse with recreation rooms, billiards, fitness room,library, arts and crafts room, media room and more. Enjoy the beautiful pool and spa, tennis courts and picnic area adjacent to Clubhouse. Activities director on site. Florida living at its finest. Yearly lease only. One person must be at least 55 years of age. Pets allowed with approval and pet deposit.