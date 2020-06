Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool hot tub

Available January 1 2021 SO CLOSE TO THE OCEAN!! Easy walk to the Beach from this fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath in a 55+ community, The Condos of Indian Harbour Beach. Updated and ready for Long term $1275 all utilities will be the responsibility of the tenant. It features Bamboo Flooring and ceramic tile plus a washer and dryer in the unit. $125 cleaning fee. Super location and neighbors.. Pets considered max 15lbs. 1 outside assigned parking space. 1 year lease only